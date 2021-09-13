Human rights activist brutally beaten up by Taliban for participating in women’s protest

Kabul: Human Rights activist Habibullah Farzad was brutally beaten up by Taliban militants on Wednesday for taking part in a women’s protest held in Kabul. Farzad had reportedly participated in a protest led by women, demanding equal rights and decision-making roles for Afghan women in the country.

‘They handcuffed my hands behind the back and started beating me brutally, I lost my consciousness and when I woke up approximately an hour later. Then they took me to the other room where there were more detained people including journalists’: Farzad informed the media. Taliban also accused Farzad of going against ‘Islam’ and claiming that he is acting against Islam, so they are allowed to kill kafirs like him. Violence against Rights activists and protesters has become a common incidence in Afghanistan after the Taliban has captured the country.

Continuous cases of activists being abducted and manhandled by the Taliban in the country have been coming out since thier take over in Afghanistan. Since the fall of Kabul, the group have been continuously targeting, and cracking down on journalists and human rights activists, who are raising voices against the outfit.