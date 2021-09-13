Inspired by a Kannada movie, 2 use fake gun to rob people; arrested

Bengaluru: After threatening train passengers with a dummy pistol, a 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly robbing them. According to the Bengaluru City Railway Police, Ravi Singh, a native of Bihar, purchased the fake gun after being inspired by a Kannada film. Police also arrested 31-year-old Sandeep, a native of Uttar Pradesh, and recovered items worth Rs 3 lakh from the duo.

Singh, who is the prime accused, has lived in Bengaluru for more than a decade and is fluent in Kannada, according to the police.

Police report that the accused bought a fake gun and barged into trains stopped at railway crossings at night to rob them of valuables. ‘We recorded his statement and further investigations are on,’ a police officer added.

The police arrested them after a tip led them to believe the accusers would pledge the stolen gold at a pawnbroker.