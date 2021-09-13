Israel conducts airstrikes in Gaza; targets militant sites

In the early hours of Monday, Israel launched airstrikes against militants in the Gaza Strip. It stated that it was in response to rocket fire from the Gaza Strip into Israel.

The Israeli military said that the attacks targeted four sites used by Hamas militants for military training, including weapons production, storage and blamed the organisation for any violence emanating from Gaza. There were no reports of casualties right away.

The continued difficulties in establishing a long-term cease-fire following the May conflict have heightened tensions between Israel and Palestine. Egypt has been attempting to reach a deal.

Also Read: Ex-kho kho player found dead on railway track in UP, family alleges rape

Hamas has asked that Israel remove its economic embargo, while Israel wants Hamas to release two Israeli citizens and return the bodies of two Israeli soldiers it is holding captive.

Israel and Hamas have also been unable to reach an agreement on a mechanism that would allow Qatar to send welfare payments to thousands of Gazans.