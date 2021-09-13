Kerala film critics awards declared; veteran director KG George honored with Chalachitra Ratnam

Kochi: The 45th Kerala Film Critics Awards for the year 2020 was declared today. The award ceremony will be conducted once the COVID restrictions are lifted, stated Dr. George Onakkur, President of Kerala Film Critics Association. Veteran film director, K G George was honored with The Chalachitra Ratnam lifetime achievement award, acknowledging his contributions to Malayalam cinema.

‘The Great Indian Kitchen’ directed by Jeo Baby Pellissery has bagged the award for the best film. Prithviraj and Biju Menon shared the awards for Best Actors while, Surabhi Lakshmi and Samyukta Menon won the award for Best Actress. Director Harikumar has been selected for the Ruby Jubilee Award constituted to commemorate the 40th year of the Association for his outstanding contributions to Indian cinema for the last 40 years.

Sidharth Siva has been declared the best director for the movie ‘Ennivar’ and late director and scriptwriter Sachi won the best screenplay award for the movie ‘Ayyappanum Koshiyum’.

List of the award winners:

Best Film: The Great Indian Kitchen (awarded to the director, Jeo Baby)

Best Director: Sidharth Siva (Ennivar)

Best Actor: Prithviraj, Biju Menon (Ayyappanum Koshiyum)

Best Actress: Surabhi Lakshmi (Jwalamukhi), Samyukta Menon (Aannum Pennum, Wolf, Vellam)

Second Best film:’Vellam’ (Produced by Josekutty Madathil, Yadu Krishna, Ranjith and Biju)

Director of Second Best Film: Prajeesh Sen (Film Vellam)

Best Supporting Actor Male: Sudheesh (Ennivar)

Best Supporting Actor female: Mamitha Baiju (Kho Kho)

Best Child Artiste male: Master Sidhartha (Bonami)

Best Child Artiste female: Baby Krishna Sree (Kanthi)

Best Screenplay: Sachi (Ayyappanum Koshiyum)

Special Jury Award: ‘Jwala Mukhi’ (Produced by B Viswanatha & Directed by Harikumar)

Best Lyricist: Engandiyoor Chandrasekharan (‘Randam Naal’)

Best Music Director: B Jayachandran (‘Sufiyum Sujatayum’)

Best Playback singer Male: P K Sunilkumar (song Sariyeth.., movie:’Perfume’)

Best Playback singer female:K S Chitra (song Neelavanam, Film: ‘Perfume’)

Best Cinematography: Amal Neeradh (‘Trance’)

Best Film Editor: Naufal Abdullah (‘Samir’)

Best Sound Designer: Rasool Pookkutty (‘Trance’)

Best Art Direction: Deepu Joseph (‘Sufiyum Sujatayum’)

Best Makupman: Sudhi Surendran (‘Ek Din’)

Best costumer: Mehar Hamsa (‘Trance’)

Best Popular film of the Year:’ Sufiyum Sujatayum’ (Director: Shahnavas Naranippuzha)

Best Children’s Movie: ‘Bonami’ (Director : Tony Sukumar)

Best Biopic: ‘Visudha Chavara Achan’ (Directed by Aji K Jose)

Best Ecological Film: ‘Orilathanalil’ (Director : Ashok R Nath)

Best Film on Performing Arts: Pacha Thappu (Director : Anu Purushoth ) and Uriyattu (Director : K Bhuvanachandran)

Best Sanskrit Movie: ‘Bhagavaddajjukam’ (Director: Yadu Vijayakrishnan)

Best Debutant Award; Acting (Male): Anand Roshan ( ‘Samir’), Acting (Female): Afsana (‘Velutha Madhuram’) Direction: Vian Vishnu ( ‘Ek Din’)

Special Jury Awards:

Direction: Zeenath (‘Randam Naal’), Jinoy Jebit (‘Kozhipporu’)

Lyrics: B T Anilkumar (‘Leika’)

Social Relevance : ‘Samir’ (Director: Rashid Palakkal), ‘Article 21’ (Director: Lenin L U), ‘Kho Kho’ (Director: Rahul Riji Nair)