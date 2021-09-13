Bhubaneswar: For the next 24 hours, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alerts in seven districts, orange alerts in six districts, and yellow alerts in eight districts due to heavy rain.

The IMD on Sunday predicted heavy to very heavy rains in one to two districts, as well as flash floods. ‘Odisha IMD issues red alert in 7 districts, orange alert in 6 districts, yellow alert in 8 districts for next 24 hours due to heavy rains. There are chances of heavy to very heavy rains in 1-2 districts. There are also chances of flash floods,’ Umashankar Das, a scientist at IMD Bhubaneswar said.

Weather forecasters confirmed that a depression has formed over the Northwest Bay of Bengal and adjacent to the Odisha coast. ‘The depression is likely to move north-northwestwards and cross north Odisha coast near Chandbali by the early morning of September 13,’ the official added.

Additionally, the weather office has warned fishermen not to venture into the high seas until September 14.