Patidar Power: Bhupendra Patel sworn as 17th Gujarat CM

Gandhinagar: Bhupendra Patel, BJP MLA from Ghatlodia constituency in Ahmedabad, took oath as the new Chief minister of Gujarat in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other eminent guests. Governor of Gujarat, Acharya Devvrat administered him the oath of office on Monday. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai and Goa CM Pramod Sawant were also present at the swearing ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Bhupendra Patel through his tweet. ‘Congratulations to Bhupendra Bhai on taking oath as CM of Gujarat. I have known him for years and have seen his exemplary work, be it in the BJP Organisation or in civic administration and community service. He will certainly enrich Gujarat’s growth trajectory’ Modi extended his joy.

The 59-year-old Bhupendra Rajnikant Patel, the first Ahmedabadi chief minister of Gujarat, was the only person to take oath today, and decisions regarding the new Gujarat cabinet will be taken later, revealed the Party sources. A first time MLA, it is Patel’s first entry to the cabinet, and first Kadva Patel to take the top notch in ministry.

Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat on Sunday invited Patel to take oath as chief minister and announced that through his tweet. ‘The new leader of BJP’s Legislature Party Bhupendrabhai Patel presented a proposal to form the government under his leadership. Accepting the proposal, he was invited to take oath as CM on September 13 at 2.20 pm’, the tweet said.

Born in Ahmedabad, Patel is an MLA from the Ghatlodia constituency, previously held by former chief minister, and now Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel. He won the seat by over 1.17 lakh votes in 2017, the highest margin in that poll. With state Assembly polls scheduled in December 2022, the BJP is expecting on Bhupendra Patel, to lead the party, especially focussing on the Patidar community. In the 2017 Assembly elections, BJP grabbed 99 out of the 182 seats while Congress got 77 seats.