Raj Kundra’s parents join Shilpa Shetty at Ganesh Visarjan ceremony

Lord Ganesha was bid goodbye by Shilpa Shetty on Saturday. Her children Viaan and Samisha, as well as her mother Sunanda, took part in the visarjan (send-off) ritual. The celebrations were also attended by her husband Raj Kundra’s parents.

Sharing a video on Instagram, the actress wrote: ‘With a heavy heart, we bid farewell to our dearest GANNU RAJA and we will eagerly await his arrival next year!’ Shilpa can be seen performing the final aarti in the video. She was then spotted with her people carrying the idol down a set of stairs. Finally, the idol was immersed in a water tank amid Ganpati Bappa Morya chanting.

The actress welcomed Ganpati at her residence on Thursday. A day later, she posted photos of her son Viaan and daughter Samisha standing in front of the Ganpati idol at home, writing, ‘Our Gannu Raja is back to visit us, our 11th year.’

Raj Kundra has been in judicial custody since July for his suspected participation in a porn racket. Raj was detained on July 19 by Mumbai Police for reportedly being a major conspirator in a porn case. He’s been accused of making pornographic movies and broadcasting them online through the Hotshots app.

Shilpa took a break from judging Super Dancer 4 alongside Anurag Basu and Geeta Kapoor following Kundra’s arrest and in August, she rejoined the show again.