Cuban scientists find no evidence of the ‘Havana Syndrome’

According to reports, Cuban scientists have not found evidence of the ‘Havana Syndrome’ among US diplomats. US officials first reported the ‘Havana Syndrome’ in 2016 when they complained that electronic weapons were causing nausea and headaches as well as causing brain damage. Reports of cases came from Taiwan, Australia, Germany and China, including the United States.

The Cuban Academy of Sciences, however, ruled that cases could not be considered scientifically acceptable. In the US media, there was earlier coverage stating that there was more than one case of the deadly syndrome reported this year in Austria. There are reports that US Vice President Kamala Harris had to delay her visit to Vietnam because the US embassy in the country reported a possible case.

Read more: Breaking News: Police bust Pakistan-organized terror cell, arrest 6 terrorists in multi-state operation

The Cuban report, however, said that there was ‘no evidence’ of the attacks while stating that ‘no known form of energy can selectively cause brain damage’, but added that any new evidence would be examined. The former administration staff was removed from Havana and Cuban diplomats expelled over allegations of an attack. It has been reported that the CIA has been investigating a condition that baffles experts.