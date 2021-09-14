Breaking News: Police bust Pakistan-organized terror cell, arrest 6 terrorists in multi-state operation

New Delhi: In a statement issued on Tuesday, Delhi Police said it had busted a terror module and arrested two Pakistan-trained terrorists. Activists belonging to the Pakistan-organized terror network were arrested by Delhi Police’s Special Cell. As part of what was described as a multi-state operation, police have recovered explosives and firearms from the suspects.

The two Pakistan-trained terrorists are among six suspects arrested by DCP Special Cell Pramod Kushwaha. According to sources, raids have been conducted in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra, and these are still ongoing. ‘Those implicated in the plot are allegedly planning to conduct targeted killings and bomb explosions across the country,’ says the Special Cell.

According to Times Now, the two suspected terrorists have been identified as Osama and Javed. Their plan was to carry out attacks across the country and also target the next year’s elections in Uttar Pradesh. In the coming days, the Delhi Police is likely to address a press conference regarding the arrests.