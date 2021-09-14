Sadhguru aims to strengthen Hinduism by eradicating ‘caste-based discrimination’

The founder of Isha Foundation, Sadhguru, spoke on Monday about the importance of revitalizing Indian culture, reviving the country’s educational system, keeping Sanatan Dharma relevant in modern times, and promoting meditation among other topics while speaking at Pejawara Adhokshaja Mutt’s 34th Chaturmasya Mahotsava through video conferencing from Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore.

Sadhguru responded to a question at the recently concluded Hindutva Dismantle conference by saying, ‘We do not have to worry that someone will try to destabilize the Hindu worldview. If we strengthen it, making it attractive to everyone, and eliminating distinctions of caste and creed so that we can live with dignity in a Hindu framework, no one can dismantle it’.

In response to another question from Dr. Anandatirthacharya Nagasampige on resistance among some to the draft National Education Policy (NEP), Sadhguru said, ‘The core of education is not right (wing) or left (wing), the core of education is not you or me, the core of education is about the future generations and their future. What is best for the future generations must be done’.

In addition to focusing on the importance of Indian culture for the present generation, he said, ‘We have chosen to preserve rather than to revitalize our culture. Preservation of culture is not a good thing. Culture is alive. Bringing it to life means making it vibrant. If future generations are going to pick up elements of our culture, it is extremely important that they are presented in a way that is appealing to them’.

Answering the question of Vedanta teacher Shyamacharya Bandi whether India’s youth are ignorant of its national heroes’ contributions, Bandi said, ‘It is not right to keep saying youth is corrupt. The youth are not corrupt. We have not properly taught our history and culture to the next generation. It has to be explained in a way they can understand. Because something is valuable, the youth will not take it up. You must make them see the value, you must make them see how it works. Only then will they take it up’.

In response to a panelist’s question about whether 10 minutes of meditation every day can positively impact our lives, Sadhguru responded, ‘Meditation is a quality, not an action. By cultivating your body, mind, emotions, and energy to a certain level of maturity, you will become meditative. “It’s just a matter of getting a deeper understanding of how the human system works. It has nothing to do with how much time we have’.