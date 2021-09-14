Emirates Airlines announces new flight service from October 1

Dubai: Emirates Airlines announced that it will launch the first scheduled commercial Airbus A380 service to Istanbul, Turkey, from October 1. Emirates will operate the A380 on its daily EK123/124 service. Flight EK123 will depart Dubai at 10.45 am and arrive in Istanbul at 2.25 pm. The return flight EK124 will depart Istanbul at 4.25 pm and arrive in Dubai at 9.50 pm.

The flight will have a total of 517 seats, with 14 private suites in First Class, 76 mini pods with lie-flat seats in Business Class and 427 spacious seats in Economy Class.

‘We are excited to finally bring our flagship to Istanbul to join many other top cities we currently serve with the A380. Since Emirates started operating to Turkey 34 years ago, we have carried six million customers on more than 23,000 flights. Bringing the A380 service to Turkey is a major milestone for Emirates and we would like to thank all our partners and stakeholders for their support in making this a reality’, said Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ chief commercial officer.