‘In the next few days, she will hop from booth to booth’: BJP leader mocks Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: IT cell head of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), Amit Malviya has mocked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for visiting a mosque in poll-bound Bhabanipur. The BJP leader claimed that Banerjee’s confidence of winning election has declined.

‘If you thought Bhabanipur is a no contest and Mamata Banerjee is confident of winning hands down, then forget it. She is sweating. This visit to Sola Ana Masjid is not ‘sudden’ but a planned visit to seek votes from ward 77. In the next few days, she will hop from booth to booth’, said Malviya.

Also Read: ‘So-called insiders’ don’t validate films, audience does: Taapsee

Mamata Banerjee paid a surprise visit to Sola Ana Masjid and interacted with the locals while returning from the state secretariat. Banerjee, a resident of Bhabanipur, had won the seat in 2011 and 2016. Mamata failed to her former aid, Suvendhu Adhikari in Nandigram seat in assembly elections held in May. In order to continue as Chief Minister, Mamta is required to win a seat in the state assembly by November 5, in conformity with the constitutional provisions.

Banerjee is pitted against BJP’s Priyanka Tibrewal and Left Front’s Srijib Biswas in the September 30 by-poll. The votes will be counted on October 3.