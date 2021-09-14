Kangana Ranaut to play Sita in upcoming period drama

Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut will fulfill the role of Sita in ‘The Incarnation – Sita’, makers announced on Tuesday. The film is set to be directed by Alaukik Desai and produced by Saloni Sharma from SS Studio. The movie was written by screenwriter KV Vijayendra Prasad, who also wrote Ranaut’s recent release, ‘Thalaivii’.

Sharma said Ranaut was a good choice to play the title character.

‘As a woman, I couldn’t be happier in welcoming Ms Kangana Ranaut onboard our VFX magnum opus, ‘The Incarnation Sita’. Kangana symbolizes the spirit and essence of the Indian woman – fearless, daunting and daring… It’s time we stepped in to celebrate equality in every respect,’ the producer said in a statement.

The actress will next appear in ‘Dhaakad’ and ‘Tejas,’ in which she will play an Indian Air Force pilot.