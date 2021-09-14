Meat shop owner threatened at gunpoint and looted

Ghaziabad: A meat shop owner was threatened at gun point and robbed of Rs 4 lakh by some car-borne criminals, while going to his meat shop in town. The robbery happened near Bhoor Garhi village in Ghaziabad district, while Nasir, a resident of Shaheed Nagar in Sahibabad, was travelling to his shop.

The incident occurred near Bhoor Garhi, when the victim was on the way to his meat shop in the town. ‘Nasir, who also dealt in the sale purchase of cattle for various meat processing plants, was on his way to the meat shop in a Hyundai Creta car, when a Maruti Swift-borne robbers forced to stop him and robbed him of his money’, Ghaziabad’s Superintendent of Police (Rural) Iraj Raja said.

Police have registered a case of robbery and are trying to locate the culprits. Police are of the view that the culprits might have been acquaintances of the victim and probably knew of Nasir’s movement with heavy cash, making their plans easy.