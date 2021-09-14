Strong earthquake of 6.2 magnitude hits Japan, no Tsunami warning issued

Tokyo: A strong earthquake measuring 6.2 magnitude on the Richter Scale jolted Ibaraki Prefecture in Japan on Tuesday. This was confirmed by Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

The earthquake occurred at around 7:46 a.m. local time. The epicenter of the earthquake was at 32.2 degrees north latitude and 138.2 degrees east longitude, and at a depth of 450 km.

Also Read: US CDC issues level 4 travel advisory

The quake logged 3 in some parts of Ibaraki Prefecture on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7. So far no tsunami warning has been issued.