Vinod Kannan to replace Leslie Thng as Vistara’s CEO

Vinod Kannan, Vistara’s Chief Commercial Officer, will become its new CEO, the airline announced on Tuesday. The appointment takes effect from January 1, 2022, it stated. Following more than four years as Vistara Chief Executive, Leslie Thng will take up a senior role at Singapore Airlines, Vistar announced.

Mr. Kannan joined the airline in June 2019 as Chief Strategy Officer and is currently responsible for functions including Network Planning, Revenue Management, Marketing, Customer Experience, and Cabin Service. He started his career with Singapore Airlines in 2001 and has held various senior positions in the airline. Before joining Vistara, he served as Chief Commercial Officer for Scoot the budget airline subsidiary of the Singapore Airlines Group.

Bhaskar Bhat, Vistara’s Chairman, commented on the leadership change, ‘Leslie has led the airline through a significant phase, with the start of international operations and the entry into service of various aircraft including the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Vinod will lead Vistara in its next phase of growth, building on the strong foundation laid by Leslie. This Company continues to benefit from the strong commitment of the two partners Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines to Vistara.’

Vistara is a joint venture of Tata Sons Private Limited and Singapore Airlines Limited (SIA). Tata Sons owns 51% of the partnership, while Singapore Airlines owns 49%. The company is registered under the name TATA SIA Airlines Limited. At present, Vistara connects destinations across India and abroad with a fleet size of 48 aircraft.