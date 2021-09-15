5 arrested for running illegal LPG refilling unit in Govandi

The Mumbai police have arrested five people for allegedly running an illegal LPG refilling business in suburban Govandi.

On Tuesday afternoon (September 14), unit-6 of the crime branch arrested the accused in Shivaji Nagar locality, an official said. The accused Shahrukh Sheikh (31), Yaseen Siddique (24), Usedullah Khan (31), Kareem Khan (31) and Zakir Khan (38) operated the unit. They allegedly refilled small cylinders from LPG cylinders purchased from gas agencies and later sold them in the market, he said.

According to the official, the unit, surrounded by shanties, was also being operated under dangerous conditions, and police seized equipment worth Rs 14 lakh. He stated that the accused had been charged under section 420 (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Regulation of Supply and Distribution) Act.