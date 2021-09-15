Anil Kapoor reacts to trolls saying he lives with plastic surgeon

Anil Kapoor in a recent interview with Arbaaz Khan, reacted to fans who said that he ‘lives with a plastic surgeon’ and drinks snake blood to stay young. Arbaaz Khan reads mean tweets and comments about celebrities directly to their faces, and asks them to respond. Anil was the latest guest to appear on the show. He faced comments that described him and his daughter Sonam Kapoor as ‘shameless’ and made fun of his looks.

One segment featured Arbaaz showing Anil video clips of comments people made about his looks. ‘I think he lives with his plastic surgeon,’ one person said. ‘I think he drinks snake blood,’ another person said. Anil reacted, ‘Yeh genuine hai ke aap logon ne paise de ke (Is this genuine or did you people pay them to say this)…’ Arbaaz assured him that these were genuine remarks, and Anil replied, ‘Ek ne kaha ke main plastic surgeon saath leke ghoomta hu (One person said that I keep a plastic surgeon with me).’

Anil acknowledged that he owes it to himself and his fans to take care of himself since he has been so fortunate in life – personally, professionally and financially. He said, ‘I’ve received so much, it helps in the way you look. Everybody goes through ups and downs, but I’ve been fortunate. I have been blessed. I feel that one has 24 hours in a day, if you can’t take care of yourself for even one hour in a day then what’s the point.’

The cast of Pinch season two has so far included Arbaaz’s brother, Salman Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, Tiger Shroff, Rajkummar Rao, Farah Khan, Farhan Akhtar and Kiara Advani.