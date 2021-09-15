MP govt includes Ramayana, Mahabharata in engineering syllabus

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to include the epics Mahabharata and Ramayana in the first-year graduation courses in the state. The decision was made as part of an effort to integrate cultural principles into higher education, according to the government. It is reported that Ramayana, Mahabharata, and Ramcharitmanas are included in the curriculum of engineers.

‘On the recommendation of the syllabus committee, the applied philosophy of Shri Ramcharitmanas has been introduced as an elective (optional) course under the philosophy subject for first-year students of graduation (BA) from the academic session of 2021-22,’ the Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Minister was quoted as saying by PTI. In addition, the minister said that the government has also introduced Urdu Gazal as a subject.

While criticizing the BJP government in MP, Congress MLA Arif Masood said the government is trying to hide its failures on issues like education, infrastructure, and employment. In addition, he said that the slogan Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas is false. The government would have introduced the Quran, the Bible, and the Ramayana if the slogan were true.

Read also: Allu Arjun stops for breakfast at roadside eatery, video surfaces

The Jawaharlal Nehru University also held a leadership seminar based on lessons from the Ramayana earlier this year.

Education Minister was asked whether Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay would be taught in universities. He replied, ‘Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay is taught in many universities of the world, will be taught here too.’ He further said that ‘these steps have been taken under the new National Education Policy. The teachers of our Board of Studies have prepared the syllabus under NEP-2020. If we can carry forward our glorious history, no one should have any problem with it.’ It is notable that Madhya Pradesh is among the states that have started implementing NEP-2020 in both secondary and higher education.