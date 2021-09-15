Allu Arjun stops for breakfast at roadside eatery, video surfaces

Bengaluru: Fans of Tollywood star Allu Arjun found another reason to celebrate the actor. Social media is buzzing with videos of him stopping at a roadside eatery for a quick breakfast on his way to shoot ‘Pushpa’. The simplicity of his style impressed his fans.

Allu Arjun can be seen coming out of the shanty and insisting on paying for his breakfast because presumably the owner of the eatery refuses to accept payment.

Icon StAAr @alluarjun had breakfast at a road side tiffin centre near Gokavaram, AP. Man of simplicity for a reason!#AlluArjun #ThaggedheLe #Pushpa pic.twitter.com/7XOjyvBTgO — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) September 13, 2021

Allu Arjun is currently shooting for his upcoming film Pushpa. The picture marks his reunion with Sukumar and Devi Sri Prasad. Previously, the trio delivered two blockbusters, Arya and Arya 2. The overnight sensation of Allu Arjun began with Arya.

Pushpa will be released in two parts. The first part of Pushpa: The Rise will be released on Christmas this year. Moreover, Pushpa was greatly anticipated among Malayalam fans, since Fahadh Faasil played the antagonist in the film. This is also Fahadh’s first film in Telugu. Rashmika Mandanna plays the female lead, and Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay and Sunil are supporting cast members.