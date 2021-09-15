Egypt reopens 4,700-yr-old tomb of King Djoser to tourists. See pics

Cairo: The 4,700-year-old southern tomb of King Djoser at the pyramid of Saqqara reopened to tourists on Tuesday after a 15-year renovation.

The tomb lies near the Step Pyramid, Egypt’s earliest large-scale stone structure of the Third Dynasty, which itself is closed for restoration until March 2020.

According to Mostafa Waziri, secretary-general of Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities, the southern tomb, built between 2667 BC and 2648 BC, was likely built for symbolic reasons, or perhaps to hold Djoser’s internal organs.

In recent months, Egypt has unveiled a series of new discoveries and a new museum to reignite tourism in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic.