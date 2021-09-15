Apple launches iPhone 13, adds new features to iPads and watches

Apple CEO Tim Cook on Tuesday, unveiled the iPhone 13, the latest and most-anticipated new iPhone model, to a YouTube audience of nearly 2 million people.

According to Apple, the iPhone 13 has a smaller display cutout, or ‘notch,’ at the top of the screen, as well as bigger batteries that offer between 1.5 and 2.5 hours of battery life, depending on device size, compared to last year’s models. To entice customers into 5G plans, Apple Inc. introduced the iPhone 13 and 13 Mini, as well as updates to its iPads and wearables.

The iPhone 13 will come in five colours and will have a new chip called the A15 Bionic, which will allow features like automatically identifying when the phone’s camera is pointed at the text. The new iPhone 13 has new diagonally positioned camera modules that are nearly identical to the device from last year.

One of the cameras, according to Apple, is a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens with a big sensor that gathers 50% more light. The other lens is an ultra-wide lens. One of the camera enhancements is a new ‘cinematic mode’ that can keep the focus on a moving subject.

Kaiann Drance, an Apple iPhone marketing executive said, ‘The competition is still playing catchup to our chips – not just from last year, but even from two years ago.’

Also Read: International Day of Democracy 2021: Date, History and Significance

The Series 7 smartwatch will have a bigger display and faster charging than the previous models. It will be available later this autumn and will start at $399.

The battery of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini is larger. As per Apple, it will last up to an hour and a half longer than the iPhone 12. This is fantastic news for fans of the iPhone 13 mini. Last year, the iPhone 12 mini’s battery was mocked for not lasting as long as larger versions. The iPad Mini has been upgraded as well, featuring a 5G connectivity and a new design that matches the iPad Air and Pro models.

Apple also introduced a new camera to the iPad’s basic model, allowing people to work and learn from the comfort of their own homes. The regular iPad costs $329, while the iPad Mini costs $499. Both will be available for purchase next week.

Apple’s stock was down 0.5 percent, in line with a larger market decline. Last year, Apple unveiled the iPhone 12, which had a fresh design and was one of the first handsets to incorporate a 5G connection. Analysts predict modest hardware enhancements and a greater focus on 5G this year.

Carriers like AT&T Inc, Verizon Communications, and T-Mobile USA, which have significantly expanded their networks since the beginning of the year, are likely to offer new incentives around devices that can take advantage of the faster speeds those networks can provide, said Ben Bajarin, head of consumer technologies at Creative Strategies, adding, ‘There seems to be way more (5G network capacity) than was in place even six months ago. They want people upgrading. They’re going to be really aggressive.’

Also Read: Concrete for building houses on Mars made, has astronaut blood: UK scientists

Apple’s largest product launch of the year comes as the company’s stock has lost some of its lustre due to regulatory scrutiny of business practises such as charging software developers fees on in-app payments. Apple’s stock has gained approximately 15.6 percent year to far, lagging the Nasdaq Composite Index, which has gained over 19 percent.

The Apple Watch has become a cornerstone of the company’s $30.6 billion accessories sector, which grew by 25% in Apple’s most recent fiscal year despite a small drop in iPhone revenue. Apple consumers who purchase multiple products, such as an Apple Watch and an iPhone, are more likely to remain with the brand and spend money on the company’s applications and services, according to analysts.

Apple concentrated on fitness features such as enhancing the watch’s ability to monitor bicycle workouts and providing dust protection for hikers. Apple Fitness+, a subscription programme that offers guided exercises with Apple instructors, is intimately integrated with the watch. The business has included pilates and skiing-themed exercises, as well as group workouts, a feature that allows users to work out together. With its watch gadgets, the business also included three months of complimentary service.

Peloton, an exercise bike and online training firm, had its stock drop by roughly 1.6 percent. ‘It’s the one service they offer where you literally have to have this product or you can’t use this service,’ Bajarin said.