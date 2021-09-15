‘BJP-RSS are fake Hindus. They are brokers of religion’: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress MP from Wayanad, Rahul Ganhdi launched severe attack against BJP and RSS. The Congress leader said that BJP-RSS use religion for their benefit. Addressing the foundation day of the All India Mahila Congress, Gandhi said that the ideology of the Congress was completely opposite of the BJP-RSS and only one of the two ideologies can rule the country.

‘Ye kis prakar ke Hindu hain. Ye choose Hindu hain. Ye Hindu dharm ka prayog karte hain, ye dharm ki dalali karte hain, magar ye Hindu nahin hain (What kind of Hindus are they? They are fake Hindus. They use Hindu religion, they are brokers of religion, but they are not Hindus’, said Gandhi.

The Congress leader also alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has conceded land to China and thousands of kilometers are now under Chinese occupation but the PM says nothing has happened.