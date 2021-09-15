BJP’s Kirit Somaiya summoned for ‘defamatory remarks’ against NGO

A metropolitan magistrate court has issued a summons against BJP leader Kirit Somaiya for allegedly making derogatory comments about a non-governmental organisation.

In a ruling issued last week, the Sewree Metropolitan Court stated that prima facie, a case of defamation against Somaiya has been made out and he has been ordered to appear in court next month.

‘It is prima facie proved that the words spoken by accused Kirit Somaiya were such that it had harmed the reputation of NGO Earth (complainant),’ the court said.

Also Read: Mamata Banerjee has serious plans for Northeast: Sushmita Dev

Somaiya had made unfounded claims about the NGO’s involvement in a housing fraud on his Twitter account, inflicting damage to its image, according to the NGO’s founder, who pursued action against Somaiya.