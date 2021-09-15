‘Covid cases will decline in Kerala in next 2 weeks: AIIMS professor

Thiruvananthapuram: All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS)professor Dr Sanjay Rai said that the Covid cases in Kerala will decline in next two weeks.

‘Earlier sero survey in Kerala suggest that most population was susceptible but latest sero survey shows that 46 per cent had antibodies due to vaccine or by infection. The measures are taken by the state only slows down the spread. By looking at the data of the virus spread in last 2-3 months, Kerala has passed its peak and in the next 2 weeks, a decline in cases should start. Just like North-East, Kerala should also start witness drop in COVID cases by the start of October as per the epidemiological picture’, said Rai.

On Tuesday, 15,876 new cases were reported in the state. The overall infection tally is at 44,06,365. Total recoveries stood at 41,84,158. At present there are 1,98,865 active cases in Kerala. The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stood at 15.12%.