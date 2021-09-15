Emirates Airlines resumes passenger flight services to this country

Dubai: Dubai-based air carrier, Emirates Airline has resumed the commercial passenger flights to Manila, Clark and Cebu in Philippines. Emirates will operate seven weekly services to and from Manila, five weekly flights to Clark and twice weekly flights to Cebu.

The air carrier will also operate Special Commercial flights to Manila on September 18 and 25. Only Filipino citizens currently in the UAE will be eligible to book seats on the special flights. Passengers can contact +9714 274 9199 for booking.