State government extends Covid-19 restrictions till September 30

Kolkata: The West Bengal government extended the Covid-19 restrictions till September 30 with the existing relaxations. Lockdown was imposed in the state on May 16 and extended several times since then.

‘Wearing of masks, maintenance of physical distancing and health and hygiene protocols must be followed at all times. Any violation of the restriction measures will be liable to be proceeded against as per the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and relevant sections of the IPC’, said the government order.

Also Read; Another parallel telephone exchange unearthed in Kerala

‘All outdoor activities including movement of people and vehicles shall be strictly prohibited between 11 pm to 5 am except for health services, law and order, essential commodities including agriculture produce and other emergency services’, the order said.