Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends in gains

Mumbai: The Indian equity benchmark indices ended higher on Wednesday. BSE Sensex surged 476 points to end at 58,723.20. NSE Nifty settled at 17519.45, up by 139 points. All the 19 sector gauges compiled by the BSE ended higher. The overall market breadth was positive as 2,055 shares ended higher while 1,246 closed lower on the BSE.

The top gainers in the market were Bharti Airtel, Coal India, ONGC, Titan, HCL Technologies, State Bank of India, IndusInd Bank, Power Grid and Tata Motors. The top losers in the market were , Tata Consumer Products, Nestle, Grasim, Bharat Petroleum, Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement, Axis Bank and Britannia Industries.