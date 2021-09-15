TN to set up new cybercrime investigation centre, says CM

Chennai: MK Stalin, Tamil Nadu CM, announced in the Assembly on Monday, September 13, that a cybercrime center would be set up in the state to assist police in solving internet crimes. The center, which is likely to be located in Chennai, will be responsible for investigating cybercrimes in the state.

According to IANS, a senior police official, who is likely to head the cybercrime investigation unit, will oversee all crimes involving the internet throughout the state. According to him, this center will investigate crimes against women and children as well as spread awareness among the public. A police official said that Chennai will have four cybercrime police stations as part of the cybercrime investigation center. Police personnel, who are experts in cybercrimes, will be posted at these police stations. The city will also set up a mobile drone police unit to monitor congested areas and traffic in the city for Rs 3.6 crore.

Students enrolled in the Responsible Police Initiatives (SIRPI) will interact closely with the cybercrime investigation unit. Chief Minister Stalin announced the initiative at the Assembly, which will be established at a cost of Rs 4.25 crore and implemented in 100 Chennai schools. More than 1.2 lakh police personnel will also receive training at the Anna Institute of Management to improve their interpersonal skills. Monitoring of the extensive CCTV surveillance network in the city will be done by a Deputy Commissioner of Police.

Moreover, the government will establish a lifeguard unit for Marina Beach to prevent drownings. The Greater Chennai Corporation was also announced to be getting two new police commissionerates at Tambaram and Avadi in the city.