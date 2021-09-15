Vikrant Messy, Radhika Apte meet Uttarakhand CM amid ‘Forensic’ shoot

The cast of the upcoming crime thriller ‘Forensic,’ which includes lead actors Vikrant Messy and Radhika Apte, who have been stationed in the idyllic hills of Mussoorie for the past few weeks, met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday.

Deepak Mukut, the film’s producer shared his experience about the meeting. He said, ‘It was an insightful meeting and a privilege for us. The kind of on-ground support rendered by the local authorities is only going to invite more producers to shoot their films here. In post COVID times, the safety of the crew is of utmost importance and Uttarakhand has been a safe haven in that sense.’

Director Vishal Furia, on the other hand, stated that filming in Mussoorie was a dream come true for him. ‘With locals stepping in to support at every step along the way, we have had a smooth sailing shoot without any glitches. Even when we shoot in market areas, the civic authorities ensure we are not disrupted and often volunteer for crowd management. As the CM Pushkar Ji, sets the tone and we were thankful that he and his people have been such warm and gracious hosts,’ he said.

Also Read: Arrest warrant against Kangana if she doesn’t appear: Court on Javed Akhtar case hearing

The film, which begun its shooting in August, is produced by Deepak Mukut, Mansi Bagla, and Varun Bagla under their Soham Rockstar Entertainment Private Limited and Mini Films brands.