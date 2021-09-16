22,182 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in Kerala; 178 deaths

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported 22,182 fresh Covid-19 cases and 178 deaths on Thursday, which took the total number of cases to 44,46,228 and fatalities to 23,165. 1,21,486 samples were tested during 24 hours, bringing the test positivity rate to 18.25%.

The number of people who recovered from the infection since Wednesday was 26,563 which brought the total recoveries to 42,36,309 and the number of active cases to 1,86,190, a state government press release informed.

Among the 14 districts, Thrissur recorded the highest with 3,252 cases followed by Ernakulam (2,901), Thiruvananthapuram (2,135), Malappuram (2,061), Kozhikode (1,792), Palakkad (1,613), Kollam (1,520), Alappuzha (1,442), Kannur (1,246), Kottayam (1,212), Pathanamthitta (1,015) and Idukki (973).

Of the new cases, 105 were health workers, 89 from outside the state and 21,122 infected through contact, with the source of the contact not being clear in 866 cases. There are currently 5,54,807 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 5,27,791 are at home or institutional quarantine and 27,016 admitted in hospitals