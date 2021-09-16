4 arrested by Forest officials for trying to sell red sand boa snake

Hyderabad: On Wednesday, the Forest officials arrested 4 people for attempting to sell a red sand boa snake.

S Rohit, Venkataramana, Sridhar, and Anjaneya Prasad have been identified as the arrested individuals. A car, a motorcycle and four mobile phones were seized from the possession of the arrested persons, and they were later remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.

According to credible information obtained by the vigilance wing of the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest office, a person was involved in illegal trade of sand boa snakes. D Sudhakar Reddy, the Vigilance District Forest Officer, initiated contact with the person known as Rohith. In a decoy operation, Reddy presented himself as a prospective buyer of the snake and nabbed the quartet at Keesara.