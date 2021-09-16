IMD issues orange alert in Delhi; predicts heavy rain, strong winds

New Delhi: India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the city, in anticipation of more rain in Delhi. In addition to the rain and strong winds, the MeT department has forecast strong winds in the national capital.

Earlier on Saturday, IMD senior scientist RK Jenamani had said that Delhi will experience another round of rain from September 17-18. ‘Heavy rainfall in Delhi will continue till tomorrow morning. It will cover Delhi-NCR, Punjab and Rajasthan. Systems over east Rajasthan and another forming over the Bay of Bengal are likely to intensify further. Delhi will receive a fresh spell of rain from Sept 17-18,’ Jennamani had said.

According to the senior scientist, the national capital has received the highest 24-hour rainfall in 121 years this year. The city received 390 mm of rain – the most in 77 years after 417 mm in September 1944. In addition, Delhi has recorded 1139 millimeters of rainfall in four months, the highest in 46 years and below 1155 millimeters in 1975, Jenamani said.

Read also: ‘People keep killing me’: Sapna on false reports about her death

The national capital has been battered with heavy rains since Saturday morning which continued until Sunday, causing water to flood the forecourt of the Delhi airport and other portions of the city. As a result of incessant rains in the national capital, several routes were either partially or completely waterlogged, disrupting traffic. Several areas were submerged as a result of continuous heavy rain. There was also waterlogging near RK Puram, Moti Bagh, India Gate, Delhi Airport, Minto Bridge, ITO, Dwarka, Palam, and Madhu Vihar area.