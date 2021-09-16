After Salman, Kareena Kapoor stopped by CISF officer at Mumbai airport

Kareena Kapoor Khan was photographed leaving her home with her complete family, including Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and her baby Jehangir Ali Khan. The family was again snapped at the Mumbai airport, indicating that they are on their way on another holiday. Although the royal family draws a lot of attention every time they leave the house, one thing that caught the notice recently was what occurred with Bebo at the airport gate.

In the footage that has gone viral, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan are seen approaching the airport gate ahead of Kareena Kapoor Khan. Later, when Jehangir Ali Khan’s nanny attempted to enter through the gate, she was halted by a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer, and Kareena was also stopped while a CISF official checked her passport. We could see a concerned Saif with Taimur returning outside to check on his beloved wifey.

Also Read: ‘We have three strong women in our house’: Sunanda Shetty to Shamita

This isn’t the first time an incident like this has occurred at an airport. Before Kareena, Salman Khan had a similar experience at the airport while on his way to Turkey to shoot Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif. Netizens praised the officer for his professionalism when the actor was stopped at the gate by a CISF officer. This video went viral and it did so in a big way!