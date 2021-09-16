By 2050, sepsis will kill more people than cancer or heart attacks

According to doctors in capital cities, Sepsis will kill more people than cancer or heart attacks by 2050 – it will be the leading killer. The lack of awareness regarding sepsis, especially among newborns and pregnant women, has led experts to speculate that the growing incidence of this potentially life-threatening condition may kill more people by 2050 than cancer and heart attacks combined.

As part of the second Sepsis Summit India 2021, speakers emphasized the need for awareness and early diagnosis, as well as controlling the overuse of antibiotics. ‘Sepsis does not receive the recognition it deserves and is very low on policy’s priority list. Having SOPs and flagging sepsis cases in research conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), continuing medical education (CME), and it should be prioritized by policymakers’, said Mr. Lov Verma, former India’s Union Secretary of Health.

Also, in developing countries like India, multidrug resistance is probably contributing to higher mortality rates due to gross overuse of antibiotics. Even with medical advancements, tertiary care hospitals still see 50-60 percent of patients with sepsis and septic shock. The importance of early diagnosis and the necessity to avoid unnecessary antibiotic therapy is emphasized by Dr. Yatin Mehta, Director, Institute of Critical Care and Anaesthesia, Medanta – The Medicity, Gurgaon.

According to Sanjiv Navangul, Managing Director and CEO of Bharat Serums & Vaccines Limited, Sepsis is more than just an infection. ‘Policymakers should not amalgamate infection controls with sepsis management, we would like to inform them on behalf of the industry. The goal of R&D is to find a way to ensure sepsis can be treated better by managing inflammation as the underlying cause’, he said.