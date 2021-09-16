‘Central Vista is a big step towards creating of modern defence enclave’: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched severe criticism against critics of the Central Vista project. He said that the ease of living and ease of doing business was behind the spirit of the project. PM Modi said this after inaugurating two new multi storey office complexes for the Defence Ministry and the armed forces.

‘Today, in the 75th year of Independence, we are taking another step towards developing the capital of our country according to the needs and aspirations of the new India. These new defence office complexes are going to further strengthen our efforts to make the working of our forces more convenient and effective. This is a big step towards the creation of a modern defence enclave in the capital’, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

‘When we talk about the capital, it is not just a city. The capital of any country is a symbol of the thinking, determination, strength and culture of that country. India is the mother of democracy. Therefore, the capital of India should be such that its central focus should be people’, he added.

Also Read: Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Nitin Gadkari, ML Khattar review work progress

The offices located at the Kasturba Gandhi Marg and Africa Avenue will house more than 7,000 employees of Defence ministry and the armed forces. 14 offices are being relocated to the KG Marg complex having a built-up area of 4.52 lakh sq feet while 13 offices are being relocated to the Africa Avenue building that has a total built-up area of 5.08 lakh sq feet. The new office complexes have been constructed at a cost of Rs 775 crore provided by the defence ministry. The work was done by the ministry of housing and urban affairs as part of the Central Vista project. The two complexes together have parking space for 1,500 cars.

The Central Vista project is grand development project launched by the union government, under this a new Parliament building, a common central secretariat and revamped three-km-long Rajpath, from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to the India Gate will be constructed. The opposition parties had opposed the construction of the project during the Covid-19 pandemic period.