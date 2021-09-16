Commodity Market: Gold rate slips down marginally

Mumbai: The price of yellow metal slipped down marginally in the Indian commodity market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the gold futures were down by Rs 79.7 or 0.74% to Rs 46,861 per 10 gram. Silver futures surged by 0.18% or Rs 114 to Rs 63659 per kg.

In the international market, the price of spot gold increased by 0.18% to US dollar 1816.7 per ounce. This price is 4.24% higher than average Gold Price reported in the past 30 days (US dollar 1739.7). Among the other precious metals, silver price fell by 0.06% to US dollar 25.2 per ounce.