Emirates Airlines extends suspension of flights from this country till September 30

Dubai: Emirates Airlines extended the suspension of flights to and from Nigeria till September 30. As per the travel update published on its website, passengers who have been to or connected through Nigeria in the last 14 days will not be permitted on any Emirates flights bound for Dubai.

Nigeria is one of the few countries affected by the lack of rapid PCR testing facilities at airports, even though UAE has allowed travel of residents and tourists.

Meanwhile, the air carrier has increased the frequency of flights to other destinations in Africa. Emirates has increased flights to Johannesburg from daily to eleven weekly flights, with the addition of four linked flights with Durban. It also increased flights to Cape Town to three weekly services.