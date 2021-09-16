Emirates Airlines to recruit 3,000 cabin crew and 500 supporting staff

Dubai: National air carrier of Dubai, Emirates Airlines will recruit 3000 cabin crews and 500 airport supporting staff in the next 6 months. The airline has launched a global campaign for these posts.

Candidates wishing to join the Emirates team can submit their application on www.emiratesgroupcareers.com. These roles are Dubai-based positions and frontline customer-facing roles.

Also Read: Emirates Airlines extends suspension of flights from this country till September 30

At present, the airline is operating flights to 120 cities across the globe. It has reached around 90% of its pre-Covid operations and is planning to resume 70% of its capacity by the end of the year, including bringing back more of its iconic A380 aircraft into active service.