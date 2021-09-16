EU to face climatic challenges together, says EC President von der Leyen.

European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, while addressing the State of the Union on Wednesday, highlighted the importance of the collective approach taken by the European Union in order to face the challenges posted by climate crisis. While speaking to the lawmakers in Strasbourg, von de Leyen addressed climate change as the gravest planetary crisis of all the time. By pointing out the catastrophic impacts experienced in Germany, Belgium and Greece along with the conclusion of the latest assessment report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, President Ursula von der Leyen accentuated on the need for more campaigns and activities fuelled by youth.

While expressing support and praising Europe’s most “educated, talented and motivated generation”, von der Leyen announced 2022 to be the Year of the European Youth. The determination of the European youth to make a better future by channelling their energy toward meaningful actions was applauded and the EU President emphasised the importance of equipping them with the skills and knowledge to enable them to beneficially tackle the climate crisis.

On the occasion, EU President celebrated the innovation of the New European Bauhaus. She added that there has been an explosion of creativity by architects, engineers and designers across the EU which was led by the New Bauhaus. To raise awareness on the New European Bauhaus and to support new business ideas, the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT) will collaborate with more than 2000 partners located across the EU.

EIT Climate KIC is currently working with several knowledge and innovation communities in the Western Balkans, which is one of the regions affected heavily by the impacts of climate crisis, to explore circular and green economy instead of focusing on single point solutions to boost the economy in the post-COVID scenario. While speaking about the significance of powerful partnerships with the allies, van der Leyen stated that “An investment in the future of the Western Balkans is an investment in the future of the European Union.