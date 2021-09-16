Gujarat: New cabinet ministers take oath, first meeting scheduled at 4 pm

Gandhinagar: The new cabinet of Gujarat, headed by the new Chief minister Bhupendra Patel, took oath on Thursday at the Raj Bhavan in Gandhi Nagar. The first meeting of the new Cabinet is scheduled at 4 pm today, amidst the protests of several ministers of the outgoing government, who were informed that they would not be a part of the new council of ministers.

Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister and the Home Minister, is about to face assembly elections next year and has been introduced to a completely new cabinet, without any ministers from the previous cabinet. Kanubhai Desai, Naresh Patel, Pradip Parmar, Purnesh Modi, Kiritsinh Rana, Arjunsinh Chauhan, Rajendra Trivedi, Rushikesh Patel, Jitu Vaghani, and Raghavji Patel were among those who took the oath. Harsh Sanghvi, Jagdish Panchal, Jitu Choudhary, Brijesh Merja, Manisha Vakil were sworn in as ministers of state with independent charge.

The Cabinet formation was supposed to take place on Wednesday, but several senior BJP MLAs were unwilling to renounce their posts, which resulted in immediate action. The removal of Nitin Patel, former deputy Chief Minister from the cabinet also comes as a surprise since he was one of the most popular faces of the party in the state and was widely speculated to be CM candidate.

Following are the list of Cabinet and Ministers of State:

Cabinet Ministers

Rajendra Trivedi – Ravpura

Jitu Vaghani – Bhavnagar West

Rishikesh Patel – Visnagar

Purnesh Modi – Surat

Raghavji Patel – Jamnagar

Kanu Desai – Pardi

Kiritsinh Rana – Limbdi

Naresh Patel (ST) – Gandevi

Pradip Parmar (SC) – Asarva

Arjunsinh Chauhan – Mehmdavad

Ministers of State (Independent Charge)

Harsh Sanghvi – Majura

Jagdish Panchal – Nikol

Brijesh Merja – Morbi

Jitu Chaudhary (ST) – Kaprada

Manisha Vakil (SC) – Vadodara City

Ministers of State

Mukesh Patel – Olpad

Nimisha Suthar (ST) – Motvahadaf

Arvind Raiyani – Rajkot (East)

Kuber Dindor (ST) – Santrampur

Kirtisinh Vaghela – Kankrej

Gajendra Parmar – Prantij

Raghavji Makwana – Mahuva

Vinod Moradia – Katargam

Devabhai Malam – Keshod