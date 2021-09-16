Gujarat: New cabinet ministers take oath, first meeting scheduled at 4 pm

Gandhinagar: The new cabinet of Gujarat, headed by the new Chief minister Bhupendra Patel, took oath on Thursday at the Raj Bhavan in Gandhi Nagar. The first meeting of the new Cabinet is scheduled at 4 pm today, amidst the protests of several ministers of the outgoing government, who were informed that they would not be a part of the new council of ministers.
Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister and the Home Minister, is about to face assembly elections next year and has been introduced to a completely new cabinet, without any ministers from the previous cabinet. Kanubhai Desai, Naresh Patel, Pradip Parmar, Purnesh Modi, Kiritsinh Rana, Arjunsinh Chauhan, Rajendra Trivedi, Rushikesh Patel, Jitu Vaghani, and Raghavji Patel were among those who took the oath. Harsh Sanghvi, Jagdish Panchal, Jitu Choudhary, Brijesh Merja, Manisha Vakil were sworn in as ministers of state with independent charge.
The Cabinet formation was supposed to take place on Wednesday, but several senior BJP MLAs were unwilling to renounce their posts, which resulted in immediate action. The removal of Nitin Patel, former deputy Chief Minister from the cabinet also comes as a surprise since he was one of the most popular faces of the party in the state and was widely speculated to be CM candidate.
Following are the list of Cabinet and Ministers of State:
Cabinet Ministers
Rajendra Trivedi – Ravpura
Jitu Vaghani – Bhavnagar West
Rishikesh Patel – Visnagar
Purnesh Modi – Surat
Raghavji Patel – Jamnagar
Kanu Desai – Pardi
Kiritsinh Rana – Limbdi
Naresh Patel (ST) – Gandevi
Pradip Parmar (SC) – Asarva
Arjunsinh Chauhan – Mehmdavad
Ministers of State (Independent Charge)
Harsh Sanghvi – Majura
Jagdish Panchal – Nikol
Brijesh Merja – Morbi
Jitu Chaudhary (ST) – Kaprada
Manisha Vakil (SC) – Vadodara City
Ministers of State
Mukesh Patel – Olpad
Nimisha Suthar (ST) – Motvahadaf
Arvind Raiyani – Rajkot (East)
Kuber Dindor (ST) – Santrampur
Kirtisinh Vaghela – Kankrej
Gajendra Parmar – Prantij
Raghavji Makwana – Mahuva
Vinod Moradia – Katargam
Devabhai Malam – Keshod
