Muscat: Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) appointed Amit Narang as the ambassador to Oman. At present, he is serving as the Joint Secretary in MEA. Narang is a 2001 batch Indian Foreign Services officer.

The present ambassador of India to Oman, Munu Mahawar has been posted as the High Commissioner of India to the Republic of Maldives.