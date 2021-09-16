Khalistani group threatens to ‘give Modi sleepless nights’ before US visit

The terror group, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) has promised to give Prime Minister Modi ‘sleepless nights’ in the United States during his visit to the Quad Leaders Summit and the high-level segment of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

‘Violence against farmers’ is the reason given by the terror group for staging the protest. Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, General Counsel to SFJ, said he would give Prime Minister Modi ‘sleepless nights’. According to security grid sources, the SFJ has little traction. The group has set up several WhatsApp groups for propaganda purposes, involving several Pakistani agents mostly affiliated with the ISI. It has even attempted to form a small protest movement in the US against the Prime Minister.

For several years now, the group has uploaded objectionable content to the dark web and opened up websites. Many of them were immediately taken down when they emerged. With promises of citizenship in foreign countries, they lure farmers with monetary incentives or encourage the youth to participate in anti-India activities. Another key strategy is not to give the group any importance but to monitor its activities. As a result of its anti-India activities on July 10, 2019, Sikhs for Justice was banned from operating under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act by the Indian Government.

In Washington, PM Modi will attend the Leaders’ Summit of the Quadrilateral Framework, which will be hosted by US President Joe Biden on September 24. Scott Morrison, the Australian Prime Minister, and Yoshihide Suga, the Japanese Prime Minister, will also attend the summit. The leaders of the four nations will meet for the first time at an in-person summit. Joe Biden hosted the first-ever virtual summit of the Quad leaders in March. Google Play Store was going to be used by the group to spread propaganda and to allow people to register for Referendum 2020 through its application.

The group announced last year that the first voting for the Khalistan Referendum would be held in London on August 15. However, they had once again postponed it to October due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Gurpatwant Singh Pannun revealed in a video that the Khalistan Referendum in Punjab will be held parallel to the 2022 Punjab Assembly Elections. Pannun said in the same video that if the UK, the US, and the European Union recognize the Taliban, SFJ would approach the Taliban for support for the Khalistan Referendum.

According to sources, the intelligence grid recently met with Punjab Police officials in Delhi to discuss SFJ, especially since the banned organization tries to incite the youth of Punjab to take part in subversive activities. In response, security officials said, ‘Despite the ISI’s backing and concerted efforts, the group has not been able to attract the youth. However, the propaganda tool is used to attack the Indian government’.