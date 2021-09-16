Mamata Banerjee bribed voters at gurudwara, complains BJP candidate’s Chief Election Agent

Kolkata: Sajal Ghosh, the Chief Election Agent of BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal, who is contesting the Bhabanipur by poll has lodged a complaint against her opposing candidate and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The BJP leader complained to the Chief Returning Officer that Banerjee has bribed voters at the Bhawanipur gurudwara.

‘On September 15, Mamata Banerjee visited Bhawanipur gurudwara with a massive number of people following her with flags and vehicles, exceeding the rules and regulations set by the EC. Her supporters were seen flouting Covid rules. She visited the religious place, influenced and bribed voters by giving offerings at Bhawanipur gurudwara located on 10A, Harish Mukherjee Road, Gokhale Road’, Ghosh said in the complaint.

He also alleged that West Bengal police has deputed civil clothed policemen to spy on the BJP candidate and to report her movements to ruling Trinamool Congress.

The Election Commission had earlier issued a show-cause notice to BJP candidate for allegedly violating the Covid-19 protocols. The EC took this decision as TMC lodged a complaint that Tibrewal violated the Model Code of Conduct and the Covid-related guidelines.

Tibrewal denied the allegation. She claimed that she did not led any crowd and had not violated any protocols.

Bhabanipur by poll is scheduled to be held on September 30. The counting of votes will be on October 3.