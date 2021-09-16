MP calls for citizenship for Tamil refugees

Sri Lankan Tamil MP VS Radhakrishnan urged India to grant Indian citizenship to the Sri Lankan Tamil refugees. MP requested the Tamil Nadu and Indian Government to take the necessary steps to grant Indian citizenship to the Sri Lankan refugees who had been living in Tamil Nadu for long. MP CV Radhakirishnan added to the request that the Sri Lankan refugees who have entrenched their life here will face shortage on job opportunities which will force them to return to the old plantation work where the chances are dreary. The Sri Lankan MP was visiting Trichy in Tamil Nadu while making the request.

Radhakrishnan asserted that if the refugees wanted to return to their homeland, Sri Lanka would be happy to welcome them back, by stating that the civil war had ended long time ago. The Tamil Nadu CM was praised and appreciated for his revolutionary step taken towards improving the living conditions of the Sri Lankan Tamil refugees living the state.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin had announced that the Sri Lankan refugee camps will be called the Sri Lankan Rehabilitation camps while he addressed the state assembly on September 8, 2021. Tamil Nadu CM had said that the Sri Lankan refugees are being betrayed by the Citizenship Amentment Act, 2019, while the refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are being allowed to get the citizenship. CM moved a resolution against the CAA by pointing out that the Union Government is not only concerned about the Sri Lankan Tamil, but also is unfair and acting against their interest. The DMK and few other parties have demanded dual citizenship for the Sri Lankan Tamils in India, which is similar to the request of the Sri Lankan MP Radhakrishnan to help the Sri LankanTamil.