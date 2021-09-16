Rescue of crocodile delays Rajdhani Express for 25 minutes

The eight-meter-long crocodile was spotted lying on the track Tuesday morning after being hit by a train between Vadodara and Mumbai. As the crocodile lay in pain, the superfast Rajdhani Express was forced to slow down for about 25 minutes to allow animal rescuers to reach the crocodile. A delay of nearly 45 minutes was also experienced by other trains until the animal was removed from the track.

Unfortunately, the crocodile succumbed to its injuries. Railway patrolmen spotted it approximately five kilometers from the Karjan station. Wildlife activist Hemant Vadhwana said the station superintendent of Karjan railway station called him at 3:15 am to inform him that a crocodile was lying on the track.

Hemant Vadhwana told the Times of India that the spot was in the middle of nowhere and reaching there quickly was impossible. ‘After arriving at Karjan railway station, we were surprised to find that railway officials halted the Rajdhani Express for around 20 minutes so that we could board it and reach the exact spot where the train halted for another five minutes,’ Hemant Vadhwana said.

According to Neha Patel, a wildlife activist, the crocodile’s jaws moved and its head was injured. ‘In a few minutes, it died’, Neha Patel said. it was shifted from the tracks to facilitate the smooth passage of trains on the tracks. The giant reptile was taken from Karjan to Karjan station by Kisan train and delivered to the Forest Department at Karjan. The reptile was handed over to the Forest Department at Karjan station by station superintendent Santosh Sharma.