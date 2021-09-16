Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends record high

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices settled at an all time high on Thursday. The Union government’s announcement of production linked incentive for auto sector and a relief package for telecom sector has supported the upward rally of the equity indices.

BSE Sensex settled at an all-time high of 59,141.16, up by 418 points. NSE Nifty surged 110 points to close at an all-time high of 17,629. This is for the first time that NSE-Nifty is crossing the 17,600 mark.

10 of 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher. The overall market breadth of the BSE was neutral as 1,678 shares ended higher and 1,591 closed lower.

The top gainers in the market were ITC, Reliance Industries, Indian Oil, Hero MotoCorp, Bharat Petroleum, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank. The top losers in the market were Grasim Industries, Bharti Airtel, TCS, Shree Cement, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, UPL, JSW Steel, Dr Reddy’s Labs and Wipro.