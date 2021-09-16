Woman poisoned to death by in-laws over dowry; husband booked

In Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district, a woman was reportedly poisoned to death by her in-laws after her family failed to meet their dowry demand, police said on Wednesday.

The woman’s husband and five in-laws have been booked in connection with the murder, which happened on Tuesday in the district’s Azad Chowk neighbourhood.

According to the police, Muskan, the victim, had married Kasif in May. Kasif had been pestering Muskan for months, as per a lawsuit filed by her relatives, for not providing adequate dowry. Her in-laws poisoned her afterwards.

Kasif, his mother, his three brothers, and his sister have been charged under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Dowry Prohibition Act, said Station House Officer Pankaj Tyagi. They’ve fled the scene. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.