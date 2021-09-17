Emirates Airlines announces new offers for passengers

Dubai: Emirates Airlines has introduced a new service called ‘Dubai Connect’ for passengers transiting through Dubai International Airport. Under this new service, transit passengers will be provided with a complimentary hotel accommodation, transfers and a visa to enter the UAE.

All transit passengers who have to wait from 10 to 24 hours for their flights will be entitled for this new offer. It applies to all cabin classes (First Class, Business, and Economy). To avail this service transit passengers must book at least 24 hours ahead of the incoming flight to Dubai.

Know how to book Dubai Connect:

>> To book a Dubai Connect service, the connecting flight on the passenger’s itinerary must be the best available connection. This means that the stopover time in Dubai between your two flights must be the shortest one available.

> If the connecting flight departs after another, earlier connecting flight to the passenger’s destination, then the booking does not qualify for Dubai Connect.

>> Passengers coming in from one of the restricted countries who have a Dubai Connect Package booked, must comply with the requirements of the final destination and follow UAE entry and regulatory requirements.

>> Passengers travelling from one of the restricted countries will be required to leave the airport if the transit time is more than 10 hours.