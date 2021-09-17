Congress chief apologizes after calling Shashi Tharoor a ‘donkey’

The Telangana Congress chief has apologized to Shashi Tharoor for ‘any hurt that was caused’ after calling him a ‘donkey’ in a media interview. According to Tharoor, he accepted Reddy’s apology and was willing to move on from ‘this unfortunate incident’.

Reddy tweeted on Thursday, ‘I spoke to Shri @ShashiTharoor ji to convey that I hereby retract the remarks and reiterate that I hold my senior colleague in the highest regard. I regret any hurt that may have been caused to him by my words. We share our faith in the values and policies of the Congress Party’. Tharoor responded to Reddy’s tweet by saying that he had received a ‘gracious call’ from the party leader apologizing. ‘I accept his apology and am glad to have this unfortunate episode behind us,’ he wrote.

In a recent media report, Reddy called Tharoor a ‘donkey’ and said that he hoped he would be expelled from the party. Earlier, Reddy had denied the remarks, accusing Telangana IT and industries minister KT Rama Rao of lying and tweeting ‘fake news’. Tiwari condemned the comments, saying: ‘It would have been better if you (Reddy) would have spoken to him if you had some misgivings about a purported statement of his. Grace & Propriety demands you withdraw your words’.